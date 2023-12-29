Why I’m absent from public space – Obahiagbon

A former House of Representatives Member, Patrick Obahiagbon, has explained why he has been absent from the public in recent years. He cited two key…

A former House of Representatives Member, Patrick Obahiagbon, has explained why he has been absent from the public in recent years.

He cited two key reasons for his disengagement, both stemming from his observations during the previous government’s tenure.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Friday, Obahiagbon expressed a sense of disillusionment with what he perceived as the ineffectiveness of critical engagement with the past administration.

He said, “I am absent from the public space for fundamental reasons. One, in the last eight years, I came to a conclusion that the more you engaged in any genuine critical engagement with the last government, the more president Buhari remained ossified. For me, my brother, I don’t engage in political soliloquy, I will not engage in political soliloquy to a man who was not ready to listen to the people.

“The second reason is I came to a realization from my studies that the only business of man on earth is the progressive evolution of himself. When we had a president that was not listening to anybody, I decided to excuse myself.”

Obahiagbon further predicted the upcoming Edo governorship election to be a largely voted battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In most of the states including Edo State, I predict today that the governorship election coming up in Edo is an election that is going to be largely voted between the APC and PDP, the Labour Party will not have any good showing in Edo State.

“And I predict that this election is for the APC, if we lose the election in Edo State, God forbid; that could be because we’ve not been able to manage very well,” he added.