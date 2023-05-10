Truck crushes one to death in Anambra

A speeding truck driver on Tuesday killed a male pedestrian at the Immigration junction along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State. The Sino truck with body…

A speeding truck driver on Tuesday killed a male pedestrian at the Immigration junction along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State.

The Sino truck with body code number: OPL-1A-022 belongs to Dangote.

An eyewitness said that the truck driver was at top speed when he rammed into the pedestrian and crushed him to death.

He said three male adults were involved in the crash but the other two were rescued unhurt.

The eyewitness also said the truck driver tried to escape but was blocked by a good Samaritan, who apprehended him and towed the truck to B Division Police Awka.

The spokesperson for Anambra State command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Margaret B Onabe, said their rescue team rushed the victim to AMAKU Hospital Awka where the male adult was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary.