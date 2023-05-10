Aisha Buhari inaugurates African First Ladies Peace Mission headquarters

President, African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Aisha Buhari of Nigeria, yesterday inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters of the mission along the Airport Road in…

President, African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Aisha Buhari of Nigeria, yesterday inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters of the mission along the Airport Road in Abuja.

She described the edifice as a befitting office accommodation to ensure a conducive working condition for members of staff of the mission.

She said the building would serve as institution of promoting research on peace and security in Africa.

“Today’s location is another testimony in helping to bring about positive peace in Africa by establishing institutions and structures that will help to provide peace, and security research as well as impart the right knowledge, attitudes and values for sustainable peace and harmony across Africa because, most countries on the continent are going through trying times characterised by conflicts that tend to reverse the gains of our independence and development.

“Recent examples in Mozambique, Kenya and Sudan crisis show how fragile nations can explode in our faces if we fail to act on the warning signals.

“Sadly, as a result of these conflicts, our sisters first ladies in Mali and Chad have become widows by the direct and indirect consequences of these conflicts,” she said.

She therefore urged leaders across the continent to make efforts towards strengthen mechanisms that guarantee peace.

“Our leaders in peace building, mediation, conflict resolution, and post conflict reconstruction.

“I am happy to report that we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Africa Union to enable us collaborate on our mission to promote peace in Africa.”

She said the edifice has six meeting rooms that were named after notable African leaders and a 250-seater capacity auditorium.