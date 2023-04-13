Unidentified device explodes in Dutse, injures 1

An unidentified device suspected to be an improvised explosives device (IED) has exploded in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. This caused panic among residents in…

This caused panic among residents in the Dutse metropolis.

The explosion, according to an eyewitness and the police in the state, happened late Tuesday at Hakimi Street, Dutse and left one person with injuries.

The eyewitness, Friday Frayo, who got injured in the explosion, said, “I took something in a black nylon thinking it was something I kept around the place, but I saw a device reading round clock very fast and I immediately threw it away.

“The device exploded in a second after throwing it away and I got injured by the debris of the explosion.”

Frayo said no one died in the explosion but only injured him and destroyed a sign post closed to his shop.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jigawa State, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said the explosion occurred around 7:40pm on Tuesday.

He said police were investigating the incident to identify the cause of the explosion and the type of device used.

Shiisu advised residents to be extra-careful in crowded areas and report any suspicious activities around them.