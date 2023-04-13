Ramadan: Muslims urged to spend wealth for Allah

Muslims have been urged to spend their wealth in the course of Allah, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. The Chief Imam of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih…

The Chief Imam of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Mosque, Utako Abuja, Sharafudeen Abdulsalam Aliagan, made the call while speaking as the guest lecture at the Ramadan lecture organised by NASFAT Kaduna zone.

He stressed that Muslims should spend their wealth on charity, hajj, lesser hajj, one’s parents and children, widows, orphans and the needy to please Allah.

He noted that spending in the course of Allah would attract reward and bring succour to individuals and society in general.

He said, “The Qur’an says, whoever gives in the name of Allah, his wealth will be multiplied 10 times, so Muslims please give out charity to reap the bounties of Allah.”

He, therefore, called on Muslims to continue feeding the orphans and the vulnerable in society saying, “It is a major act of worship that attracts the mercy of Allah, and because of that, Allah will continue to protect you from all forms of evil.

Earlier the Secretary of NASFAT Kaduna, Alhaji Suleiman Alebiosu, said the lecture was organised to remind Muslims of their responsibilities and being their brothers’ keepers.

Alebiosu who spoke on behalf of the branch chairman, AbdulGaniyu Ajao, called on the Muslim faithful to make use of the holy month of Ramadan to do good deeds.