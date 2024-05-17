Truck crushes 10 people at police checkpoint in Abia

Ten passengers have been killed at a police checkpoint at Amorji Lekwesi community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, along the Enugu –…

Ten passengers have been killed at a police checkpoint at Amorji Lekwesi community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway on Thursday, when a trailer carrying a large container collided with a stationary 18-seater bus waiting for clearance.

According to a witness from the community, the trailer, traveling at high speed, failed to brake in time upon reaching the checkpoint, which is located after a hilly section of the road from the Leru end.

The trailer first struck the roadblock before the main checkpoint, then plowed into the bus loaded with passengers, resulting in multiple fatalities on the spot.

Several drivers and commuters, speaking on the incident, alleged widespread extortion and mistreatment at the checkpoint, and called upon police authorities to dismantle the checkpoint and thoroughly investigate the incident, which they believe could have been prevented.

Efforts to reach the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer for comment were unsuccessful as her phone line was unreachable at the time.