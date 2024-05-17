✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Police to arraign auxiliary for murder, kidnapping

The police are preparing to arraign Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, former chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), over his alleged involvement in…

    By Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan

The police are preparing to arraign Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, former chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), over his alleged involvement in the murder of Rahman Azeez and other criminal offenses.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, disclosed this on Thursday at the state command headquarters in Ibadan.

Auxiliary was presented before the press by the police command, escorted by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), with his legs in chains and hands cuffed.

The embattled former PMS chairman faces allegations of armed robbery, murder, and kidnappings, according to the CP.

Hamzat stated, “Exhibits recovered from his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda under Egbeda Local Government Area at the time include one AK-47 Rifle, four AK-47 magazines, 84 live AK-47 ammunitions, nineteen pump-action rifles, one beretta pistol, seven cut-to-size guns, one English-made barrel gun.”

He continued, “Other items seized include 724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, seven jack knives, thirty-three mobile phones, one Samsung Laptop, charms, one Mazda Bus, one Toyota Sienna, and a cash sum of N3,450,000.00.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories