Police to arraign auxiliary for murder, kidnapping

The police are preparing to arraign Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, former chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), over his alleged involvement in the murder of Rahman Azeez and other criminal offenses.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, disclosed this on Thursday at the state command headquarters in Ibadan.

Auxiliary was presented before the press by the police command, escorted by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), with his legs in chains and hands cuffed.

The embattled former PMS chairman faces allegations of armed robbery, murder, and kidnappings, according to the CP.

Hamzat stated, “Exhibits recovered from his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda under Egbeda Local Government Area at the time include one AK-47 Rifle, four AK-47 magazines, 84 live AK-47 ammunitions, nineteen pump-action rifles, one beretta pistol, seven cut-to-size guns, one English-made barrel gun.”

He continued, “Other items seized include 724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, seven jack knives, thirty-three mobile phones, one Samsung Laptop, charms, one Mazda Bus, one Toyota Sienna, and a cash sum of N3,450,000.00.”