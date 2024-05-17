Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra as police intensify search

A Catholic priest in the Onitsha Archdiocese of Anambra State, Reverend Father Basil Gbuzuo, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to a release from…

A Catholic priest in the Onitsha Archdiocese of Anambra State, Reverend Father Basil Gbuzuo, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to a release from the archdiocese dated May 16, 2024.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 15, around 8am along the Eke Nkpor-Obosi bypass.

Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, has appealed for prayers from all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill for the prompt and safe release of the priest.

The archbishop assured that efforts are on to secure Fr. Gbuzuo’s freedom, seeking the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of priests, for his speedy release from captivity.

Explore Islamic law to solve int’l conflicts – Don

8 die, 20 injured as man burns Kano mosque over inheritance tussle

In a statement signed by the chancellor of the diocese, Rev. Fr. Prudentius E. Aroh, it was disclosed that the priest was in residence at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Ogidi.

“Until now, the abductors have not established any contact with anybody,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, announced that the police were on a manhunt for the perpetrators.