✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra as police intensify search

A Catholic priest in the Onitsha Archdiocese of Anambra State, Reverend Father Basil Gbuzuo, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to a release from…

Anambra State Map
    By Titus Eleweke, Awka

A Catholic priest in the Onitsha Archdiocese of Anambra State, Reverend Father Basil Gbuzuo, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to a release from the archdiocese dated May 16, 2024.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 15, around 8am along the Eke Nkpor-Obosi bypass.

Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, has appealed for prayers from all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill for the prompt and safe release of the priest.

The archbishop assured that efforts are on to secure Fr. Gbuzuo’s freedom, seeking the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of priests, for his speedy release from captivity.

Explore Islamic law to solve int’l conflicts &#8211; Don

8 die, 20 injured as man burns Kano mosque over inheritance tussle

In a statement signed by the chancellor of the diocese, Rev. Fr. Prudentius E. Aroh, it was disclosed that the priest was in residence at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Ogidi.

“Until now, the abductors have not established any contact with anybody,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, announced that the police were on a manhunt for the perpetrators.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories