Troost-Ekong Foundation attracts super stars to Uyo

The Troost Ekong Foundation, floated by Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong, will be launched on Sunday, June 2 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium…

    By David Ngobua

The Troost Ekong Foundation, floated by Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong, will be launched on Sunday, June 2 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo with some former and active Nigerian internationals, other African football stars and celebrities featuring in a novelty football match.

In a related development, the Foundation has announced a partnership to have Propel Sports Africa as its official broadcast streaming partner.

“This exciting game will be produced by Propel Sports Africa and streamed live in Nigeria on the NPFL live platform and globally on the African Sports Network.

“William Troost-Ekong has also agreed to explore possibilities of working with the Propel Sports Africa team in encouraging the worldwide streaming of NPFL matches,” said the organisers.

Ekong personally expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “I have been incredibly impressed by Propel Sport’s NPFL Live streaming platform.

“This aligns perfectly with the Troost Ekong Foundation’s mission of providing a platform and educational opportunities for aspiring young Nigerian footballers.”

The chairman of Propel Sports Africa, Basil Kabbani, said “This partnership perfectly embodies our reasons for entering the Nigerian market,”

“We are dedicated to supporting Nigerian youth, and aligning with William and his foundation represents an ideal opportunity to achieve this goal.”

Propel Sports Africa holds the broadcast streaming rights to matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with ten cameras deployed across the 20 NPFL venues.

 

