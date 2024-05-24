Finidi targets W/Cup ticket, AFCON glory with Super Eagles

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos 

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Findi George, has reiterated his target to secure the 2026 World Cup ticket and win the next edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

George, who stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen during a media tour in Lagos, expressed optimism ahead of the World Cup qualifier against South Africa on June 7 in Uyo.

He however acknowledged the opponent’s squad depth, describing it as an herculean task.

“We know it is a difficult game. We played against South African in the just concluded AFCON and we know their capacities. Most of their players are playing in South Africa but we know if our players are 100 percent fit, we will not have problems in winning that game.

Golden Eaglets thump Togo to avoid hosts Ghana in semis

Golden Eaglets falter in WAFU B U-17 opener in Ghana

“I believe that with the form that our players have and the way they are playing in Europe, I think we will definitely have that form for those games and we just pray that we will have that luck to take this chance.

“My target, gentlemen, I am not scared of anything, sometimes I might say things that might look a little bit unreal but my goal is to qualify first for the world cup and see how to win the next AFCON,” he said.

 

