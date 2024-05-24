Finidi targets W/Cup ticket, AFCON glory with Super Eagles

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Findi George, has reiterated his target to secure the 2026 World Cup ticket and win the next edition of…

George, who stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen during a media tour in Lagos, expressed optimism ahead of the World Cup qualifier against South Africa on June 7 in Uyo.

He however acknowledged the opponent’s squad depth, describing it as an herculean task.

“We know it is a difficult game. We played against South African in the just concluded AFCON and we know their capacities. Most of their players are playing in South Africa but we know if our players are 100 percent fit, we will not have problems in winning that game.

“I believe that with the form that our players have and the way they are playing in Europe, I think we will definitely have that form for those games and we just pray that we will have that luck to take this chance.

“My target, gentlemen, I am not scared of anything, sometimes I might say things that might look a little bit unreal but my goal is to qualify first for the world cup and see how to win the next AFCON,” he said.