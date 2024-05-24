✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Praises galore for Europa League hero, Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, has been hailed from different quarters across the globe following his 3-star performance in the final of this…

fbl eur c3 atalanta leverkusen
Atalanta’s Nigerian forward #11 Ademola Lookman celebrates with the trophy after winning during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Dublin Arena stadium, in Dublin, on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
    By Jide Olusola

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, has been hailed from different quarters across the globe following his 3-star performance in the final of this year’s Europa League.

Lookman scored a hat-trick on Wednesday night to end the 51-unbeaten run of Bayer Leverkusen as the game ended 3-0 in Dublin, Ireland.

Following his exploits, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh praised his exceptional talent and dedication, which he said have brought immense pride to Nigeria.

“Ademola Lookman has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience, leading Atalanta to a historic victory. His performance in the Europa League final was nothing short of spectacular, and he has made Nigeria proud on the global stage,” said Senator Enoh.

In the same vein, UEFA Europa League on its X handle @EuropaLeague in several tweets said “Lookman. Top of the world,” “Naija to the world,” “Baller”, “Player of the Match: hat-trick hero Lookman,”

FIFA @FIFAWorldCup simply posted a picture of him in a Super Eagles jersey with his raised fist and put up the Nigerian flag alongside a raised Fist emoji which can be used to represent general feelings of strength, power, and energy. Also, CAF posted on its X handle, “Demo for Show! Look Man wey know road”

Other Nigerians on X such as @LawremceOkoroPG said “Ademola Lookman tried so hard not to make the celebrations about himself, but a team celebration.

Another user @okon4real said that “Ademola Lookman deserves to be African Footballer of the year because he has helped Atlanta qualify for the Champions League and now he scored a hattrick in a glorious Europa League final. He deserves to be crowned African player of the year.”

 

