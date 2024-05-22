✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Troops reject N2m bribe, capture 6 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sub Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in Taraba State have rejected N2 million bribe offered to them by some…

Army, troops
FILE PHOTO. Nigerian soldiers
    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sub Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in Taraba State have rejected N2 million bribe offered to them by some arrested kidnappers.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer of 6 Brigade in Jalingo, Lt Oni Olubodunde, said in a in a statement that the suspects were arrested at Chinkai village and Sarkin Kudiu village in Wukari and Ibbi LGA of the state two days ago. 

He said the troops working on a tip off, succeeded in the arrest of three suspects who also offered a bribe of N2million for their release, which the troops rejected.

The suspects were identified as Usman Gide Ali (25), Abdulrahman Amadu (28), Jafaru Banyi (25) and Mohammad Ardo (23). Others are Ahmadu Lawal Shatta (20) and Biyu Ardo (25).

Lieutenant Oni further stated that the suspects had been on wanted list of the security agencies for their involvement in multiple kidnappings in Wukari and its surroundings.

He said the suspects were also linked to numerous high-profile abductions in the region, targeting both locals and foreigners for ransom and have long been under the surveillance of security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidebere Uwa, commended the troops for their courage and unwavering commitment to ethical standards resulting to arrests of many criminal elements in different parts of the state.

 In a related development, the vigilante group in the state have arrested two suspected kidnappers at Kachalla mountain in Lau LGA of the state. The state commander of the group, Suleiman Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday, said the arrest followed a tip off.

He stated that the vigilantes succeeded in the arrest of the suspects at their camp at a top mountain in Kachalla area.

He said the vigilantes also rescued three victims of kidnappings at the camp.

He gave the names of the victims rescued as Alhaji Dankawu, Haruna Shagari and Alhaji Isa.

 

