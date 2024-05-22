Katsina: Farmers, herders pledge peace ahead of farming season

Leaders from the Fulani and Hausa communities in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State have committed to maintaining peaceful coexistence as the farming…

The commitment came after a multi-stakeholder community dialogue organised by Mercy Corps, an international NGO, as part of the Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation (CMCR) project funded by the European Union in Northwest Nigeria.

Representatives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore – Kabir Musa and Dauda Adamu, respectively – assured that they would continue educating their members on the importance of peaceful coexistence with neighbouring Hausa communities.

Similarly, Alhaji Sani Abdu Danmusa and Hassan Atiku Yantumaki, representing the Hausa communities, pledged to promote social and cultural cohesion with the Fulani, with a focus on ensuring safety and security for all.

Alhaji Iyal Yahaya, the head of the local government administration in Danmusa, expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, highlighting the positive step of bringing both communities together.

The dialogue session marked the culmination of various trainings conducted under the CMCR project, including workshops on dialogue and advocacy, community and social development resource management, mapping and interest-based negotiations.

Participants in the dialogue included government officials, citizens, civil society organizations, youth groups, women, farmers, herders and traditional leaders.

Key discussions during the meeting centred on the historical peaceful coexistence of the two communities, the root causes of conflicts and strategies for restoring harmony.

The challenges identified included movement restrictions for both communities, difficulties accessing markets and farms, and concerns about attacks and kidnappings.

Other issues discussed were encroachments on farmlands and cattle routes, crop destruction due to underage grazing, burning of farm residues, and the use of harmful agrochemicals.