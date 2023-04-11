Troops kill bandit leaders in Kaduna forest

Troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army have killed two bandit leaders in Kaduna State. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations,…

Troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army have killed two bandit leaders in Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Though he did not mention the exact location, he said troops acting on a tip off from human intelligence sources also captured arms, ammunition and other equipment.

He said, “Earlier, intelligence sources revealed that a bandit leader named Isiya Danwasa intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

Troops killed 53 terrorists, rescued 118 victims in 2 weeks – DHQ

Worshippers trapped as truck rams into Suleja mosque

“Subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain-cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits’ leaders to a selected ammunition collection point. Upon their arrival, troops who had laid in an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandits leaders.

“Items recovered from the criminal elements include one motorcycle (destroyed institu), two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vest and the sum of two hundred thousand naira.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of task. He further charged the troops to go after all bandits and show them no mercy. Again, the GOC appealed to the general public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information so as to bring banditry, kidnapping and other crimes to a lasting end.”