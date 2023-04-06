Troops killed 53 terrorists, rescued 118 victims in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the armed forces have eliminated 53 terrorists and other criminals in various operations in Northeast, North-Central and Northwest in…

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the armed forces have eliminated 53 terrorists and other criminals in various operations in Northeast, North-Central and Northwest in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops also apprehended no fewer than 59 terrorists and kidnappers, as well as their collaborators, while 118 abducted victims across the theatres of the operation were rescued within the period.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained an offensive operation against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Danmadami said the offensive had led to the killing of 29 terrorists and the capture of 20 others, while 54 victims who escaped from the terrorists were rescued by the troops.

He added that a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the period.

According to him, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two NSVT guns, three PKT MG, three Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 Dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires.

“Other items recovered include two grinding machines, one vulcanizing machine, one mechanic toolbox, tyre rims, three pairs of Boko Haram uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted foodstuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplies, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, boafeng radio, pouches, one vehicle and the sum of N2.3 million cash.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

“Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also being profiled for further action,” he said.

The defence spokesman said the air component conducted several air interdiction operations on terrorists enclaves and logistics, neutralizing several terrorists and destroying their structures and logistics.

In North Central, he said the troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven apprehended nine suspected kidnappers and nine other criminals, and rescued 21 kidnapped civilians.

According to him, items recovered include two AK47 rifles, two pistols, two pistol rounds, machetes, four ATM cards, five SIM cards, mobile phones and other sundry items.

In the North West, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 24 terrorists, apprehended 19 suspected criminals and rescued 43 abducted civilians in different operations within the period.

He said that the troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, nine AK47 magazines, 14 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians were handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

He added that the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air interdiction operations at identified terrorist enclave at Mai Solar in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, killing several terrorists in the airstrike. (NAN)