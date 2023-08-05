TRIVIAL: Big Brother Naija All Stars’ Cross goofs on Ronaldo, Messi’s age

A housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Cross Okonkwo well known as Cross, has goofed over some facts around two football…

A housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Cross Okonkwo well known as Cross, has goofed over some facts around two football stars – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He committed the blunders when he and some housemates were engaging in a conversation around football on Saturday morning.

They spoke about Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Pro League, Messi’s transition to the MLS and how the two iconic footballers have been on top of their game for years, smashing records.

Cross, who led most part of the conversation, however goofed when he said “Ronaldo is 36” and “Messi is 34 or 35”, yet both have remained fit.

Contrary to his claim, Ronaldo is 38 while Messi is 36.

He also said Ronaldo left Manchester United “two years ago” for his new club, Al-Nasr, after the five-time Ballon d’or winner had fallout with the Red Devil’s coach, Eric ten Hang. Whereas Ronaldo left Man United mid last season after FIFA World Cup.

Cross and 19 other housemates are competing for N120million grand prize as the reality show, which is due to end on October 1, enters day 14.

