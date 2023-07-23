All Stars’ edition: Whitemoney, CeeC, Kiddwaya, Frodd, Mercy return to Big Brother House

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 ‘All Stars’ edition kicked off on Sunday. In an unexpected twist, the organisers returned former participants and winners,…

In an unexpected twist, the organisers returned former participants and winners, spanning different editions as housemates for the latest edition.

Past winners Mercy Eke and Whitemoney joined other housemates from previous seasons in the All-Stars house.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, unveiled Mercy and Whitemoney as 19th and 20th housemates respectively.

Mercy, winner of the 4th season, said she is not about love as she just wants to experience people.

She revealed that her strategy is to entertain viewers, and she is not ready to change anything about herself.

Mercy said she would win easily for the second time.

Whitemoney, winner of the 6th season, said he is ready to achieve a lot and be recognized as a singer and entertainer.

Contestants in this year’s BBaija All-Stars include:

CeeC:

She is the first BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House from the Double Wahala edition. While entering the house she told the host that she was on the show for the money.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya was the second BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House. He was a contestant from 2020 Lockdown edition. He is back for the money and to give good vibes.

Doyin

The third contestant to become a housemate in the All-Star edition of the show, Doyin, was a contestant on the Level Up audition.

Frodd

The fourth BBNaija All-Star in Biggies House is Frodd from the Pepper Dem edition. He said his wife had given him permission to come back and fight to get the money.

Uriel

The fifth BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Uriel from the See Gobbe edition of the reality TV show.

Pere

The sixth BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Pere aka ‘The General’ from Shine Ya Eye.

Princess

The seventh BBNaija All Star in Biggies House is Princess from Double Wahala. The reality TV star said she just wants a chance to play the game this time around.

Soma

The eighth BBNaija All-Star in Biggies House is Soma from See Gobbe. He said he plans to ‘scatter everything’.

Angel

The ninth BBNaija All Star in Biggie’s House was Angel from Shine Ya Eye. She noted that she would bring ‘gbas gbos’ entertainment

Neo

The tenth BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House was from Lockdown. He explained that he is bringing ‘steez and good vibes’ to the show.

Alex Unusual

The eleventh BBNaija All-Stars in Biggie’s House is Alex Unusual from Double Wahala who views herself as is the ‘main event’ of the contest.

Seyi

The twelfth BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House was Seyi from Pepper Dem. He states that he was back for a good time and the money.

Ilebaye

The 13th BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Ilebaye from the Level Up edition.

Ike

The 14th BBNaija All-Stars in Biggie’s House Ikeonyema fondly known as Ike from Pepper Dem. He admits to being distracted the last time and says this time he will show us what we missed.

The winner of this year’s edition will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolidation prizes. Moreso, as a reward for fans this season, the organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each.

