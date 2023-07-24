All Stars’ Edition: CeeC rejects N120m offer To Exit Big Brother House

Cynthia Nwadoria, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate popularly known as CeeC, has rejected a N120 million to leave the house. Terseer Waya, son of billionaire…

Cynthia Nwadoria, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate popularly known as CeeC, has rejected a N120 million to leave the house.

Terseer Waya, son of billionaire businessman known as Kiddwaya, made the offer to his co-housemate on Sunday.

The amount is the equivalent of the grand prize of the show.

However, CeeC rejected the offer, citing lack of trust as her reason. She said she wouldn’t take the risk because the offer was coming from a man.

BBNaija All Stars: Wande Coal, KCee, thrill fans as contest begins

BBNaija: Housemates from previous Seasons will feature in new Edition

Kiddwaya said, “How about I give you the N120 million to make you leave right now? You don’t need Biggie’s money. When you have Kiddwaya’s money you don’t need Biggie’s money.”

“I don’t trust you. You are a man. I don’t trust men,” CeeC responded.

CeeC was the first BBNaija All-Star to be introduced in Biggie’s House from the Double Wahala edition.

On the other hand, Kiddwaya was the second BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House. He was a contestant from the 2020 Lockdown edition.

Daily Trust reports that the winner of this year’s edition will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolidation prizes. Moreso, as a reward for fans this season, the organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...