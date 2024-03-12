Tributes as ex-minister of health, Aduku, dies at 80

The former Minister of State for Health and ex-chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, is dead. He died at the age…

The former Minister of State for Health and ex-chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, is dead.

He died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Arch Aduku hails from Anyigba in the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A family source stated that the former minister died on Monday at a hospital in Atlanta Georgia, the United States, where he had gone to receive treatment for a complication.

The source said arrangements had been made to bring his corpse home.

Daily Trust reports that sympathisers, yesterday, trooped to his family house at Anyigba in Dekina LGA to condole with his immediate family.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in since his death was announced.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, said Adukwu’s demise was a great loss not only to the people of Kogi State but to the nation at large.

Also, Dr Simeon Oyiguh, an executive member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), described him as a man of peace whose demise will be felt by his tribe, the people of Kogi and the country in general.

The late Arch Aduku was the immediate past chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF.

Until his death, he was also the President of Nigerian Institute of Architects.

Aduku was conferred with the title of Amana Ogohi 1 by the Ata Igala Kingdom as a result of his immense contributions to the development of the Igala nation.

The deceased was born on February 3, 1944, in Anyigba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State, to the family of Aduku Aguye Aga of the Ameh Ohiga clan.

He died a few days after celebrating his 80th birthday.