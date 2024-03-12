Insecurity: Don’t fail like Buhari, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to deal decisively with terrorists operating across Nigeria, saying he could not afford…

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to deal decisively with terrorists operating across Nigeria, saying he could not afford to fail like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said Tinubu must demonstrate the political will and courage to annihilate these “monstrous individuals killing and abducting people, in their hundreds, particularly innocent school children and giving Nigerians heartache and sleepless nights.”

Afenifere stated this in a statement jointly signed by its publicity secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and his assistant, Justice Faloye.

The group said it would be disastrous and disappointing if Tinubu, like his predecessor, treats these “blood-squealing terrorists with kid gloves when he ought to begin to work on the list of terrorists already with the government to make the criminals account for their heinous acts.”

Anti-drug war: Ex-VC urges FG to establish NDLEA offices in varsities

Court affirms Baruwa NURTW president, declares Agbede-led caretaker c’ttee illegal

Afenifere also called on Tinubu to commence restructuring the country to operate regional government under the parliamentary system while his recent pronouncement on state police should be allowed to have its foothold.