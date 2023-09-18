Tribunal upholds Zamfara Gov’s victory

The Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal as the governor of the state.
The ruling was delivered Monday upheld Lawal’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.
Matawalle, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was defeated by Lawal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The returning officer for the election, Professor Kasimu Shehu, had said Dare scored 377,726 votes to defeat Matawalle who polled 311,976 votes.
Details later…
