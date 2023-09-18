Gunmen kill admission seeker in Osun Palace, set corpse ablaze

Gunmen stormed a palace in Osun State on Sunday, killing an admission seeker identified as Ibrahim Qudus and setting his corpse ablaze.

There had been reports of a communal crisis between Ifon and Ilobu communities following a land dispute.

The crisis was said to have triggered the Sunday attack.

An uncle to the deceased, Prince Jimoh Qadri, who claimed to be the target of the murder, said the gunmen invaded his house in Okanla area Sunday morning and started shooting sporadically.

He said, “I went out this morning when my wife called me that some people numbering about 20 wearing hoods came home with guns.

“There was a person among them known as Kokanle who didn’t cover his face with the hood. They broke all my house windows.

“I didn’t park my car outside so they thought I was at my family house at Olokanla compound. They came to search our family compound but I was not there.

“I got information that they met one of my younger brothers (Ibrahim Kudus) at home and he was killed with the house burnt. After killing the boy, they dragged him inside a car and burned him in the car.

“Kudus was 28-year-old. He was looking for admission into a higher institution. He sat for the last UTME.”

Qadri appealed to the state government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

However, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying officers had been deployed to the area.

She said, “Someone was burnt with a car around Okanla, the area between Ifon and Ilobu. We have deployed our men to the area to forestall further breakdown of law. Even the Commissioner of Police went there. Normalcy is returning to the place.”