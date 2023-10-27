Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker in Edo

Edo State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Hon. Destiny Enabulele, member representing Ovia South West Constituency.

The tribunal nullified the election of Enabulele on the ground of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

The tribunal led by Justice A.O Chijoke declared the APC candidate in the election, Hon. Sunday Aghedo, as the rightful winner of the poll.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Enabulele and issue same to Hon. Aghedo.

INEC had declared Enabulele winner of the election with a total 8,661 votes as against Aghedo 7,946 votes after the supplementary election.

INEC had declared the March 18, state House of Assembly election inconclusive and ordered supplementary election.

Dissatisfied with INEC declaration, Aghedo approached the tribunal on the ground of irregularities, malpractices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act as well as over voting and invalid votes in the election.

The tribunal however deducted 1,000 votes from the votes secure by Enabulele after perusing the documents submitted to it by parties and listening to the arguments of both counsels.

Justice Chijioke held that the deducted votes were invalid by way of corrupt practices, manipulation of figures and non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act.