I fed you when you were homeless, Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to a post shared about him by his colleague, Dammy Krane. Daily Trust had…

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to a post shared about him by his colleague, Dammy Krane.

Daily Trust had reported that Dammy Krane called out Davido over alleged debt, pleading with the DMW boss to pay him for the sake of his daughter.

In a message via his X account, Dammy Krane stated that Davido should pay him because “school fees no easy.”

“I know it is hard for Rich people to pay debts but @davido if not for my sake Blooda, Pay me my money at least because of my daughter’s sake ( your niece if at all) school fees no easy for Naija now o, na everybody de try secure their future. Na money we want no be wahala o,” he wrote.

Buhari damaged every sector before handing over power – Singer Rarara

Pay my money, Dammy Krane tells Davido

Reacting via his X handle on Friday, Davido said Dammy Krane also never paid him for three verses he gave him in his songs, ‘In Case Of Incasity’, ‘Gbetiti’, and ‘Izzue’.

According to him, he now charges $150,000 per verse, which means Dammy Krane now owes him $450,000 for the three features.

He also said Dammy Krane never paid him for producing his song ‘Pooner’.

Davido added that Dammy Krane never paid him for housing and feeding him when he was homeless in Atlanta years ago.

Quoting Dammy Krane’s tweet where he boasted about being the first person to give Davido the tag ‘On the beat is Davido,’ the DMW boss wrote, “I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career … .. oh yea plus my royalties , we charge now so that’s about $150k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...