Politics

Tribunal: Justice becoming a Ludo, Shehu Sani reacts to some judgments

Shehu Sani, senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th assembly, has described a recent ruling by the National and State Houses of Assembly Plateau Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos as one of the most tragic and comical rulings in the country.

Sani stated so in a post via X on Monday, saying that the justice in Nigeria has become a board game, adding that the ruling must not be allowed to stand.

He wrote: “The Sacking of Honorable Beni Lar, House of Reps member and other Legislators from Plateau State by the Election Tribunal on the grounds that “their party have no structure” is one of the most tragic and comical rulings in this season of judicial magic and mysteries. Justice is becoming a Ludo. This can’t stand and must not stand.”

On Tuesday, Justice Mohammed Tukur-led Panel 1 of the National and State Houses of Assembly Plateau Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos upturned the election of Hon. Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as member Langtang North/South Fed constituency.

It declared Hon. Vincent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

Lar was a fifth-term member of the House of representatives.

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal also nullified the election of a two-term member of the House of Representatives in Plateau State, Dachung Musa Bagos.

Bagos, who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency, was also elected  under the PDP.

