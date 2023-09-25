MohBad: Keep quiet if you have nothing to say, Tonto Dikeh Blasts Bakare

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for faulting the lifestyle of the late…

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for faulting the lifestyle of the late singer, Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, and his death has stirred up controversies on social media, forcing Nigerians to demand justice for him.

Bakare, speaking at a church event in the United Kingdom on Sunday, however, faulted Mohbad, saying he was “drinking and smoking” and “reaped the reward of his unpleasant lifestyle while alive”.

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know Mohbad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? Mohbad,” Bakare asked.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

Reacting to Bakare’s statement, Dikeh, blasted Bakare who had not spoken against the ills of his fellow clergymen in the past but condemned Mohbad’s life.

The actress said the late singer was old enough to be the pastor’s last born, but said she would not speak much against him because of the anointing of God upon him.

“When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities. We never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them,” Dikeh said on her Instagram page.

“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born and you say “HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS. What Actions? “Please please please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today.

“It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOOSE COMMENT OF YOURS.

“I have learnt over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, Keep mute (DONT TALK AT ALL).

“Preach your gospel and leave Mohbad’s name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age, I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age.”

