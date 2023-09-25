Kaduna gun factory: MURIC hails Army, demands prosecution

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Soldiers of Operation Safe Haven who discovered a gun factory making different types of guns in Kafanchan, Kaduna…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Soldiers of Operation Safe Haven who discovered a gun factory making different types of guns in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Some arrests were made while efforts are still going on to apprehend the remaining suspects.

In a statement on Monday, Executive Director of MURIC, Prof Isiaq Akintola, said the operation is a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to unmask those behind the violence in Kaduna State.

“A gun-making factory was discovered in Kafanchan, Jemaah Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, 22nd September, 2023. Different types of guns ranging from rifles, shot guns, AK 47 rifles, sub-machine guns, pistols and ammunition were found by soldiers of Operation Safe Haven. Also found were police and army uniforms. Among those arrested were Napoleon John and Monday Dunia.

“We commend the Nigerian Army for this discovery. It marks a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies to unmask those behind the violence in Kaduna State,” Akintola said.

He said it is noteworthy that the area where the weapons factory was discovered is in Southern Kaduna (Kafanchan) while the apprehended suspects have been at loggerheads with people in the area for a long time.

He said, “It is our humble opinion that the pieces will soon begin to fall into place. The Christians of Southern Kaduna have long been playing the victim game. They are always the first to launch attacks and always the first to complain.

“But Nigerians and the rest of the world believed them because they and their collaborators are the ones who write the stories and they wield immense influence in the press. Now the wind has blown. We have seen the rump of the hen. We can now see that the same Kaduna Christians who claim to be the victims and who make so much noise are the gun manufacturers, sellers and distributors of arms.

“We charge the security agencies to relentlessly pursue the matter and to leave no stone unturned until all the suspects are rounded up, prosecuted and punished according to the laws of the land.”

The MURIC boss said that the integrity of the army in particular is at stake ove the matter and they must realise that the culprits have lots of sympathisers in the most unexpected places, this the army must not allow any coverup or sabotage.

