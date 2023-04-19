Tribunal judges asked to be impartial

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has written an open letter to judges of the Presidential Election Petition…

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has written an open letter to judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, asking them to be fair and impartial in deciding cases filed before the election petition court.

The candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, have filed various petitions before the tribunal in Abuja, challenging the victory of the president elect, Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

In the letter signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Showunmi charged the judges to be impartial and unbiased in the discharge of their duties.

“I wish you to know that things are pretty unusual this time, in my opinion, you are the last hope for all of us, we need to find our belief in our country and somehow the burden is on you, the general mood somewhat feels like people have lost a lot of faith, perhaps they have reasons to feel that way, and perhaps they don’t.

“It is important for my lords to remain impartial and unbiased in their decisions, and to base their judgments solely on the evidence presented before you. My lords should also ensure that due process is followed and that all parties involved are given a fair hearing.” he said.

While noting that the responsibility of the election tribunal judges is great, Showunmi urged them to be guided by their commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

He told them that their decisions would have a lasting impact on the country and its people, saying “my lords must take this responsibility seriously.”

The PDP Chieftain expressed hope that “the election tribunal will conduct its proceedings with diligence and fairness.”

Showunmi said “INEC must be held to a high standard of transparency, fairness, and compliance with its rules and guidelines. The election tribunal judges must ensure that INEC’s actions are scrutinized properly and that they are held accountable for any failures or shortcomings in their duties.

“The outcome of the election tribunal process will have a significant impact on the country’s national pride and its reputation as a leading democracy in Africa. It is therefore essential that my lords approach your task as a divine assignment to set things right and restore faith in the electoral process.

“The judgment of the election tribunal judges will serve as a turning point in how Nigeria organizes its elections and democracy going forward.”