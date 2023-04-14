Guber poll: PDP, NNPP reject Gov Sule’s victory, petition tribunal  

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa have petitioned the State Election Petition Tribunal 2023, rejecting the reelection…

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa have petitioned the State Election Petition Tribunal 2023, rejecting the reelection of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that no fewer than 18 petitions have been filed before the tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital.

A copy of the list of the petitions filed by various political parties and their candidates, indicated that two out of the 18 petitions filed before the tribunal are governorship, Senate 2, House of Representatives 5, while state assembly election tops the list with 9 petitions.

According to the document obtained by Daily Trust, Mr. David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a petition numbered EPT/NS/Gov/01/2023 and dated April 7, are challenging the decalaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in a petition numbered EPT/NS/Gov/02/2023 and dated April 9, is challenging the declaration of Governor Sule, his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe and the APC as winners of the just concluded governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The document available to our correspondent, however, indicated that Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura in his petition: EPT/NS/Gov/01/2023 dated March 10, is challenging the declaration of Mr. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winners of the February 25 National Assembly Election for Nasarawa South senatorial seat by INEC.

Notable among the petioners are Musa Dogara Danjuma of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who is challenging the victory of Jonathan Gaza Gbepwi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 National Assembly poll, just as Bunu Yahaya Usman of the PDP is challenging the victory of Nalaraba Abubakar Hassan of the APC in the same election.

Our correspondent also reports that other petitioners include: Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Saad and Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed all of the PDP who are challenging the victories of the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Balarabe and Mr. Jacob Kudu-Ajegena of the APC respectively at the polls.