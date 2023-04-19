Malami, Ahmed frustrating $2.4bn oil revenue probe – Reps

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015 has lamented that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed are not cooperating with the committee.

This is as the committee has again summoned Malami and Ahmed to appear before the committee with necessary documents and information that would help in its assignment.

Speaking at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah said the committee was not getting the needed cooperation from Malami and Ahmed despite series of correspondences sent to them.

Gbillah said the committee and the House of Representatives might be forced to invoke their legislative powers to compel the duo and other invited parties to make appearance should they fail to cooperate.

NBA, Malami mourn ex-AGF Ajibola

Kwara hemp dealers remanded for killing friend over N65k

“We have not been getting any form of cooperation from the Ministry of Finance and Attorney General’s office regarding this investigation despite series of correspondents sent to them on this matters that we are investigating.

“We’ve seen documentations from the Accountant General’s office, where the Minister of Finance approved the payment of substantial significant amount of money to so-called whistle blowers where details of monies recovered were not provided.

“We’ve heard media reports by the federal government indicating that millions of dollars were recovered through whistle blower revelations on behalf of the country. But we as a parliament have not seen where those monies were routed through the constitutional appropriation process before they were expended.

“The constitution is very clear about the receipt and expenditure of Nigeria’s money. We’ve looked at the functions of the Attorney General’s office and we’ve not seen any statutory powers provided for the Attorney General by the constitution to determine how Nigeria’s money should be spent.

“There was an incident about a whistle blower who made a formal report to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) about $200m paid into two companies account Biz Plus, and GSCL allegedly for consultancy services, which allegedly were approved by the Attorney General’s office on the approval of Mr President.

“We need the Honourable Minister of Finance, and the Attorney General of the Federation to appear before this House to provide clarity on the inflows that have come in from whistle blowers recoveries, and about these monies that were recovered, and the CBN is required to provide information that has been provided by these whistle blowers about substantial amounts of monies that were paid supposedly and allegedly for consultancy services when there’s no record of any agreement entered into by those companies regarding any services.

“These are very weigthy allegations and as a responsible House, we owe everybody fair hearing and a benefit of doubt, and this is what we’ve been seeking to accord those who have been mentioned in these allegations. But we find it uncautionable that the Honourable Minister of Finance and Attorney General of Federation have not bothered to respond to any of the correspondence from the committee and this in our opinion shows a lack of regard not only to the Institution of House, but that of the National Assembly as a whole.

“We will make this further appeal to the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Attorney General of the Federation and all others who have not responded or who have not honoured the Committee’s invitations to do so in the national interest, and in the event that they fail to do so, we will be constrained to invoke the instrument of summons and all other necessary powers the National Assembly can exercise in this regard.

“But we want to make this a formal and final notice to those concerned, the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Attorney General of the Federation to cause appearance before the committee to give evidence with regard to the allegations that have been laid with regard to the questions the committee has requested for them to answer and to respond to”, he said.