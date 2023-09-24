Tribunal delivers judgment on Lagos Guber poll Monday

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has fixed Monday to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo…

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has fixed Monday to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran (Jandor) against the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The tribunal led by Justice Arum Igyen Ashom had on August 12, reserved judgement after lawyers in the petitions adopted their final written addresses.

However, the tribunal on Saturday informed parties in the suit that judgement would be delivered on Monday.

Rhodes-Vivour, in his petition marked EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023 dated April 9, 2023, had urged the tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory on the alleged grounds that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress was not qualified to run in the election.

The LP candidate, in his petition, contended that Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as winner “was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. The second respondent was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.”

Adediran, in his petition, contended that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were at the time of election not qualified to contest.

He also said the LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, who was declared the\ first runner-up, was not qualified to participate in the election either.

Jandor is urging the tribunal to declare all the votes cast for the APC and the LP as wasted votes.

