Adeleke decries drop in Osun education, seeks TETfund’s support

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sought for the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to strengthen the infrastructural development of tertiary institutions in the state.

Adeleke said his request for support was because of the drop in the standard of education.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the executive secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono Abuja, the governor who decried the educational decline in the state, said the visit was necessary to ensure that education takes its pride.

While commending the Fund on its role in giving tertiary education a facelift, Adeleke said that hardly would there be any development in tertiary institutions that would not be traceable to TETFund.

“There is no institution that you will not see TETFund presence, so any right- thinking governor must commend their work so that they can do more,” he said.

Responding, Echono said tertiary education played a special role in the affairs and even the destiny of any country.

He explained that when Nigerians were equipped with the best facilities and the enabling environment to excel, they would do better in every field.

