TRANSITION: Buhari takes Tinubu on Aso Rock tour

President Muhammmadu Buhari, on Friday, took the President – elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on familiarisation tour of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The symbolic event ahead of Monday’s presidential inauguration ceremony was carried out after the duo had observed Jum’aat prayers at the State House Mosque.

The State Chief of Protocols (SCoP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, provided necessary information on the tour which started from the Council Chamber through the Press Gallery and other places within the Presidential Villa.

Presidency officials and security personnel accompanied both Buhari and Tinubu during the familiarisation visit.

On Thursday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had equally the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on a tour of the Vice Presidential Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Earlier in the week, Aisha Buhari handed over official documents of the office of the First Lady to Oluremi Tinubu.

She had earlier taken the incoming first lady on a tour of Nigeria’s seat of power.

Tinubu will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday.