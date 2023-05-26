APC Women Leader: Nigerians will beg Tinubu for second term

The national women leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu, has President-elect Bola Tinubu will perform so well that Nigerians will beg him…

Tinubu is billed to be inaugurated as the substantive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

While speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Edu said Tinubu has planned what to achieve for Nigeria in the next 60 days in the office.

According to Edu, Tinubu is fully prepared to “hit the ground running” immediately after assuming office.

The APC national women leader said Tinubu will work on the “low points” of the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Edu said, “I bet on anything, Nigerians would plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term.

“The first point we must understand is that Nigeria is a work in progress. If you listen to the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari today at the state banquet hall, he stated very clearly that he has fought a good fight.

“He said he is handing over Nigeria to someone who he believes will continue from where he stops and do better.”

She said, “If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. One who is very strong in terms of analysing and strategising.

“I can boldly tell you for free that the next 60 days have clearly been spelt out by Tinubu — what he hopes to do, what he hopes to achieve, at what point and where.

“He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running.”