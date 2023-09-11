Trade synergy to take centre stage at Africa-Korea summit today

As African countries round up preparations for the takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), key players are set to discuss how the…

As African countries round up preparations for the takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), key players are set to discuss how the continent will maximise benefits from trade at the forthcoming Africa-Korea business summit in Paris, France.

Accordingly, the immediate past national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NACCIMA) and an ex-officio member of the Council of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Ude John C. Udeagbala would represent Nigeria at the event scheduled for September 12, 2023, according to a statement from the chamber yesterday.

The summit, with the theme ‘Africa-Korean Partnership in an Era of Great Transformation, is set to explore how Korean players can enable and synergize with deeper trade integration in Africa and build a complementary partnership for the 21st century through technological leadership across sectors including agriculture, mining and renewable energy to manufacturing and digitization.

“The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) reached major ratification milestones in 2023 on the back of unprecedented political momentum for closer regional integration to see the emergence of Africa as a global growth hub representing a quarter of the world’s population and a $16.5tn dollar market by 2050.

“Two moderated panel and networking sessions will take place to explore the drivers and stumbling blocks to this formidable growth trajectory, teasing out risks and opportunities to Africa’s trade partners with a focus on Korea.

“Conversely, the session will explore how Korean players can enable and synergize with deeper trade integration in Africa and build a complementary partnership for the 21% century.” The statement added.

