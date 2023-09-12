Gunmen kill 10 in Plateau fresh attack

Gunmen on Sunday night killed 10 persons in an attack on Kulben, a community in the Kombum district of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of…

Gunmen on Sunday night killed 10 persons in an attack on Kulben, a community in the Kombum district of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that armed militia attacked the community around 10pm when the victims, mostly vigilantes, were patrolling the area.

Joseph Gwankat, chairman Mwaghavul Development Association, who also confirmed the attack, said the incident occurred when the local vigilantes were on patrol.

When contacted the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said they were aware of the incident but had yet to get the details of the attack.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James, didn’t respond to the call from our correspondent.

More than 300 persons were reportedly killed and about 80,000 persons were displaced from 11 communities in the last three months in the crisis between farmers and herders.

Before Sunday’s attack, the Mangu general area had enjoyed peace in the last one month with no attack recorded

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, during a recent visit to the area, warned residents to submit all illegally acquired weapons in their possession.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...