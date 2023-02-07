Tornadoes coach, Bala, rues missed chances against Lobi Stars

Coach Bala Mohammad of Niger Tornadoes has expressed his unhappiness at his side’s failure to pick maximum points against Lobi Stars. It will be noted…

Coach Bala Mohammad of Niger Tornadoes has expressed his unhappiness at his side’s failure to pick maximum points against Lobi Stars.

It will be noted that the a hard-earned point pushed Lobi Stars to go top of the NPFL group “B” Abridged league table for the first time following a superlative performance against arch-rivals, Niger Tornadoes in the north central derby, which ended 0-0 at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Speaking after the game, Bala said he was happy he didn’t lose the game while looking forward to doing well in future fixtures.

We knew it was going to be tough playing a good team like Lobi. We prepared well for the match but I am not happy that we got a draw after we failed to utilise our chances in the first half.

“We should have picked the three points. Nevertheless, we are grateful to God that we didn’t lose the match. We got a point and we will continue from there,” he said.

Also reacting after the match, Lobi Stars head coach, Mohammed Baba Ganaru said his boys are doing very well, adding that they would continue with the form.

“We are on course, we have a set objective that must be achieved, my boys keep improving week in, week out and we hope to end the league on top “, he stated.

Following the result, Lobi Stars has taken charge of group “B” table with a superior goal difference over Rivers United, even though both teams have 13 points from 6 matches.