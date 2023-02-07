First Abuja International Marathon holds April 29

The organisers of the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon have announced a new date for the event to take place, stating that the…

The organisers of the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon have announced a new date for the event to take place, stating that the event will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023.

It will be recalled that the marathon was to be staged last year December but had to be cancelled following the security threat issued by the American Embassy and other foreign missions in Nigeria in October 23, 2022 about plans to bomb the FCT and some parts of Nigeria.

The AIM is the only full marathon sanctioned by the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), with a course measured and calibrated by AIMS and certified by World Athletics.

The revised date was reached following comprehensive consultations with all key bodies in the sector, from runners to sponsors, FCTA officials, elite runners at home and abroad, and others, according to a statement signed by the Race Director, Olukayode Thomas.

Thomas said April 29, 2023, date is certain adding that there will be three races on the day, we have the full marathon that is 42.195 km, the 10 km fun race, and the 5km race for students.

“The race will also be preceded by a week-long Marathon Expo with the theme ‘Celebrating the Best of FCT’. Other activities include but are not limited to the unveiling of the Marathon Logo and the race ambassadors, and others,” he said.