Aruna Quadri makes debut, earns Russian club victory

African table tennis champion, Quadri Aruna began his campaign in the Russian Premier Table Tennis league with impressive wins in all his matches to earn Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg the fourth-round victory at the Russian Table Tennis Centre in Moscow.

Aruna who teamed up with Chinese international, An Yan and Russian national champion, Alexander Shibaev won all their five matches to top the league table ahead of their close rival, UMMC Verkhnyaya Psyhma.

In the final matches played late on Sunday, Aruna’s prowess came to bear when he salvaged victory for the team when he played the fourth game, which earned his team a 3-1 win to end the fourth round unbeaten.

Elated, Aruna described the league as competitive while giving praises to his teammates for their dedication to the team’s triumph in the fourth round.

“I won all my matches but it was not easy because most of my opponents are experienced players and they really came out to match us strength-for-strength. I am indeed delighted that my debut ended very well and the management of the team were so happy with our performance as they are not ready to surrender the title this year,” he said.

The Nigerian joined the Russian club from the Bundelisga in January with the aim to improve his game as well as expose to world class training with the Moscow-based team.