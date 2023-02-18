Top skit-makers in Nigeria

Skit making has become one of the most lucrative jobs in Nigeria and has moved a number of youths out of the unemployment bracket. In March 2022, Dataleum, listed skit making as the third largest entertainment industry in Nigeria with a net worth of about N50 billion, which goes to show that skit-makers earn a lot of money. In this report, Weekend magazine highlights the highest paid skit-makers in Nigeria.

Mr Funny aka Sabinus

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Mr Funny, Mumu man, and Oga Sabinus (investor), was born on January 30, 1995, in Port Harcourt. He is a comedian, actor, and creator of skits. Sabinus obtained a BSc in linguistics and communication studies from the University of Port Harcourt. Since he began his career in 2015, he has continued to amuse the public with humorous antics. Sabinus won the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice award for best online social content creator in 2022. The comedian is projected to be worth over $100,000. He has a following of over 3.5 people on Instagram and 671K subscribers on YouTube.

Brain Jotter

Chukwuebuka Brain Jotter, also known as Emmanuel Amuzie, was born on February 5, 1995 in Owerri, Imo State. He is a comedian and creator of skits. Before transferring to study at Ghana National University, Brain Jotter completed his elementary and secondary school in Imo State. He also attended the University of Lagos to study business administration. In 2020, he began his profession by shooting comedic skits. In his comic skit, he became well-known for his “I Don’t Care” and “Savage” attitudes. Brain Jotter is projected to be worth at least $100,000. The comedian has over 2.1M followers on Instagram and a YouTube Channel of 740k subscribers.

Mr Macaroni

Mr Marconi, whose real name is Adebowale Debo Adebayo, was born on May 3, 1993 in Ogudu, Lagos State. He is a citizen activist, actor, comedian, and creator of skits. Mr Marconi was raised in Lagos’ Magodo area, where he attended Tender care International Nursery and Primary School. After completing his secondary education at Babcock University High School, he continued his study at Redeemer’s University, Nigeria in Osun state, where he eventually received a degree in theatre and cinema studies. He began his career in Nollywood as an actor before making comedic videos. In 2020. He was named the year’s top comedic act by the city people music award. His hilarious acts on social media, in which he assumes the personas of a politician/sugar daddy named “Daddy Wa” or a sadistic lecturer named “Professor Hard Life,” helped him gain recognition. The catchphrases “Ooin,” “Freaky freaky,” and “You are doing great” are used frequently by Daddy Wa. Mr Macroni is said to be worth of $30,000 with a following of over 3.4 million on Instagram and 747k subscribers on YouTube.

Broda Shaggi

Broda Shaggi, also known as Samuel Animashaun Perry, was born on July 6, 1993, in Ikene, Ogun State. He is a musician, actor, comedian, and writer. Broda Shaggi attended Mayflower Junior School in Ikenne where he began his primary education. He later transferred to Birrel Avenue Senior High School where he finished his secondary education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in creative art from the University of Lagos State, where he also graduated. Before settling on the stage name of Broda Shaggi, he appeared in comedic shows while he was a student and created a number of personalities. He received the best actor in a comedy award at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in 2022. With an Instagram following of over 11.4 million and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, the skit maker is said to be worth over $50,000 including income from endorsements.

Taooma

Taaooma, also known as Apaokagi-Greene Maryam, was born on February 28,1999. She was born and raised by her parents in Namibia, but at the age of 10, she moved back to Nigeria, where she further her education. Taaooma is a Kwara State University graduate with a degree in tourism and travel service management. She began comedy in 2019, and the majority of her jokes centre on how African women treat their children. Considering the volume of business, promotions, and endorsements Taaooma has received as a result of her comedic sketches, she is widely believed to be one of the wealthiest comedians in the entertainment world. With 4.4 million Instagram followers and 836k YouTube subscribers, she is estimated to be worth $100,000.

Kiekie

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, also known as Kiekie, is a TV personality, model, content producer, and fashion icon. She was born on June 20, 1990 in Ibadan, Nigeria, and is a brand influencer and businesswoman living in Lagos. KieKie went to a private primary and secondary school in Ibadan. She went on to study Mass Communication at Bowen University in Osun State. Later on, she went on to earn a Master’s in Marketing from the London School of Business. KieKie started working for GoldMyne as a host and producer of a fashion TV show in 2015. When she began posting regular videos on YouTube and Instagram with her own tone and manner of discussing life’s challenges, she gained the public’s hearts. She is estimated to be worth over $70,000 with a large following of over 2 million followers on Instagram and 300k subscribers on YouTube.