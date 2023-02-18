Nigeria to open diplomatic villages in Borno, Lagos

The managing director/chief executive officer of the Diplomatic Village, Uche Udozor, has disclosed that plans are underway to open a facility in Maiduguri, the Borno…

The managing director/chief executive officer of the Diplomatic Village, Uche Udozor, has disclosed that plans are underway to open a facility in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and Lagos State soon to cater for the need of the huge diplomatic communities in the two states.

He disclosed this Friday when taking diplomatic reporters on a tour of the village, situated on a 2,700-square-metre land along the Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

The Diplomatic Village was established in compliance with the United Nations Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which exempts diplomats from all duties and taxes, whether national, regional or municipal.

While noting that the establishment of the facility would improve diplomatic relations between Nigeria and representatives of other countries and multilateral institutions in the country, he said it would also reduce the loss in revenue to Nigeria as a result of waivers.

“Before now, diplomats brought their consumables to the country, which had been abused, and that drew the attention of the government.

“There will be more stringent measures on importation by diplomats because they bring in products in commercial quantities, asking for waivers,” Udozor said.

He said the village would also encourage capital retention in the country as members of the diplomatic community would henceforth seek topnotch services in Nigeria rather than travelling abroad for such services.

“The village, with topnotch sections ranging from a shopping centre, recreational services, spa, clinic, restaurants, gym, etc, is also opened to the general public,” he said.

He allayed any fear of insecurity, assuring that diplomatic police and other security agencies are on ground to ensure the security of diplomats.