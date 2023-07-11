Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of service chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of new service chiefs. The request is contained in a letter addressed to…

The request is contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

Tinubu said the confirmation request was in line with the Act establishing the Armed Forces.

President Tinubu had, last month, appointed Christopher Musa, a major general, as the new chief of defence staff (CDS) and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.

Tinubu also appointed Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an Air vice marshal, as the chief of air staff, while Emmanuel Undiandeye, a major general, was appointed chief of defence intelligence.

He urged the Red Chamber to consider his request expeditiously.

Akpabio, after reading the letter, referred the request to the Committee of the Whole in absence of Standing Committee on Armed Forces.

This means that the Service Chiefs will be screened on the floor of the Senate, not at committee level.

