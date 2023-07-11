Plateau relocates NYSC Camp over rising Insecurity

Following the insecurity bedeviling Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has been relocated from the permanent…

Following the insecurity bedeviling Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has been relocated from the permanent site to a temporary side in Jos South LGA.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Plateau Police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said ” the commissioner of Police Bartholomew N. Onyenka, being Monday 10th July, 2023 paid a visit to the Temporary site of the Plateau State NYSC Orientation Camp located at Waya Foundation Dei Du, Jos South LGA where he was received by the NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Esther T. Ikupolati.

“The visit is in accordance with the Commissioner of Police commitment toward ensuring the security of Corp Members in the State and strengthening the existing security arrangement of the Camp, Corp members and their management staff.”

The development is as a result of incessant attacks and counter attacks between farming communities and pastoralists, leading to the loss of lives and properties.

Governor Caleb Muftwang had declared 24 hours curfew to ensure law and order in Mangu.

Mutfwang had described 80 percent of the attacks in the state as “pure genocide”.

Speaking on a programme last month, he had said, “It is a problem that has built up over the years. The most important thing is that there is a breakdown of trust at both intra-community and inter community levels. Eventually non-state actors who have the weapon of violence came into the situation and further escalated the situation.

“A lot of people who have not been fully identified are coming into the frame. So there are a lot of attacks and counter attacks. But by and large in Plateau State I can tell you that 80 per cent of the situation is pure genocide against the people of Plateau.”

