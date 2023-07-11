You’re pained Buhari didn’t patronise you, Femi Adesina blasts Bishop Kukah

Femi Adesina, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has knocked Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese over recent critical comments of the immediate…

Femi Adesina, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has knocked Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese over recent critical comments of the immediate past government.

Speaking on Monday at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Kukah had said corruption became its ugliest under Buhari.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,” he said.

Citing Daura, Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State as an example, Kukah said while in power, many leaders develop their communities at the expense of others.

“Most leaders have only limited development to their home town which according to him, does not project democracy. I must say that Daura, in Kastina has enjoyed development over time owing to the fact that it is the hometown of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari. It is disheartening to even know that even Kastina, the state as a whole, is not even close to development despite Daura being parts of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

Reacting, Adesina in a tweet on Tuesday morning, said Kukah was pained because Buhari didn’t “patronize” him like he benefited from past leaders.

“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” he tweeted.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...