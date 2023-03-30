Tinubu will turn Nigeria around – APC governors

Governors who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed confidence in the ability of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to turn…

Governors who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed confidence in the ability of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

Kebbi State Governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, in a message yesterday to mark Tinubu’s 71st birthday, said Tinubu’s patriotism, nationalism, boldness and courage had been acknowledged by the majority of Nigerians.

The APC governors said they were confident in Tinubu’s ability to deliver good governance.

Part of the statement reads: “The PGFjoins millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers in congratulating our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president elect, on his 71st birthday. We wish you a happy birthday.

“This year’s birthday is coming shortly after Nigerians have freely and enthusiastically mandated you to lead our country. It is a befitting birthday tribute that you are Nigeria’s next president, and even while you are taking a much needed time to reflect on all that needs to be done, your vision of a Nigeria that shall take its place of pride among the comity of nations is resonating with all.

“As you celebrate today, we join in praying for a more prosperous future for your good self, the family and indeed our nation. We are confident in your ability and also proud of your accomplishments.”