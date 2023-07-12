Tinubu will appoint 36 to 42 ministers – Omisore

President Bola Tinubu will appoint between 36 and 42 Ministers, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said. The constitution mandates the…

The constitution mandates the president to appoint a minister from each state and one each from geo-political zones.

In his first term, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 36 ministers, but nominated 42 ministers when he was reelected in 2019.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Omisore said the size of the President’s cabinet will be between 36 and 42.

“The Constitution says a minister per state, that is 36 and one per zone making 42, at the prerogative of the President. So it can either make 36 minimum or 42 the highest,” he said.

“We are still consulting with the party, we are looking at the structure of the ministries. We are likely to structure the ministries to reflect Nigerians’ yearnings today, either merging some, rebranding some, naming some just to gather the agenda of Renewed Hope.”

Asked if Tinubu will constitute a Government of National Unity with members of the opposition parties like ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omisore said the decision is at the President’s discretion.

He, however, noted that consultations between the President and the ruling party are ongoing regarding the final ministerial list.

“There are technocrats who are politicians too. Some of us, we are professionals. We read to the pinnacle of academics. So we are techno-politicos.

“By the time we look at the baskets together and what will pay Nigerians better, we can come out with a combined cabinet that you will be happy about,” Omisore stated.

During the interview, Omisore cleared the air on the comments made by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the health status of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He explained that during a meeting with the APC states chairmen on Monday in Abuja, Adamu prayed for Akeredolu’s quick recovery.

