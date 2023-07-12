Appointments: Shut the door against desperate lobbyists, Col. Dangiwa tells Tinubu

A former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa (Rtd), on Monday called on the President, Bola Tinubu, to shut his open doors…

A former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa (Rtd), on Monday called on the President, Bola Tinubu, to shut his open doors against those he described as “desperate lobbyists” for different appointments in his government.

Dangiwa specifically warned the President from considering former governors for any position, saying they have bankrupted their respective states and caused divisions along ethnic and religious lines when they held sway.

The retired senior military officer, in a statement made available to Daily Trust, told Tinubu that he cannot afford to deviate from the onerous task of reclaiming the country which is already characterised as a failed state.

“Mr President, please avoid the company of people who show embarrassing desperation in lobbying for appointments in your government.”

Col. Dangiwa Umar to Malami: Obey presidential directive, free Dariye, Nyame

Arming citizens a dangerous trend, will increase crime – Col. Dangiwa

“Public Office is a trust which should not be extended to persons of dubious character particularly former governors who have bankrupted their states and left them with heavy debt burden and deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

“You cannot afford to be diverted from the onerous task of reclaiming the country which Dr Umar Ardo correctly characterised as a failed state,” he said.

Dangiwa has been a vocal voice in the country and known critic of former President Muhammadu Buhari over how the latter ran the country during his eight-year reign.

In 2021, he accused President Buhari’s government of exhibiting poor skills in managing the diversity in the country.

He said it was quite strange and disturbing that the Federal Government was according to undue attention to the threats of separatist movements in contrast to the more daunting ones posed by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the Northwest, some parts of North Central and North East.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...