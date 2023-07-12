Cabinet unveiling: Different lists in circulation as Tinubu’s 14-day deadline closes in

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has 14 more days to unveil his cabinet in line with the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment mandates presidents…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has 14 more days to unveil his cabinet in line with the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment mandates presidents and governors to submit the names of their ministerial and commissioner-nominees within 60 days of taking the oath of office.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s six-month delay to appoint ministers in 2015 had triggered this amendment.

Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, has up till July 27, 2023 to unveil his cabinet.

Tinubu’s Cabinet: Presidency breaks silence

Tinubu’s Cabinet: There are plots to ridicule, stop Ganduje – Group

During the three weeks recess of the National Assembly, there were reports that Tinubu would transmit the ministerial list to the lawmakers immediately they resume plenary, but that was not the case.

According to reports, the list is currently being scrutinised by the Department of State Services (DSS) and anti-graft agencies.

However, different lists are currently in circulation.

On one list, Uzoma Emenike from Abia was named as Foreign Affairs while Buba Marwa from Adamawa was named Interior Minister.

Ben Akabueze from Anambra was penned down as Minister of Budget & National Planning while Yekini Nabena from Bayelsa was listed as the Minister of Water Resources.

Akinwunmi Ambode from Lagos was listed as Minister of Works and Housing, while Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd) (Defence).

But on another list, Tokunbo Abiru from Lagos was listed as Finance Minister, while Kayode Fayemi from Ekiti was listed as Foreign Affairs Minister.

But while addressing governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the party, said Tinubu was consulting extensively on the ministerial list.

“The president has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers. The nomination of the ministers will come first. They will go through their screening until they are pronounced after they have been submitted by Mr. President. And Mr President will formally appoint his Ministers and swear them in. Only after doing that will he disclose each of them to the country to know which Minister is going to which ministry, and how many ministries we are going to have,” he had said.

Before then, Dele Alake, Presidential spokesman, had described the lists in circulation as “mere fabrications”.

“About the ministerial list, the simple truth is that, you know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system. So the president, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it is fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list public.”

“So, we are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media. Now, I as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the president is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions,” he had said.

Before Tinubu took office, Alake, who was part of his strategic team had said a month was enough for Tinubu to form his cabinet.

“It didn’t take Asiwaju more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor. That was at that time. I think 60 days is even too much. A month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in,” he had said.

Also, the then Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, had given assurance that Tinubu’s cabinet would be ready within a month of the president’s inauguration.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...