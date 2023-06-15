Tinubu to govs: We danced, campaigned for this job, no reason to complain

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told governors that there is no need to complain while executing the task that Nigerians elected them for. He said…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told governors that there is no need to complain while executing the task that Nigerians elected them for.

He said this while inaugurating Vice President Kashim Shettima-led National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The president urged governors to collaborate and use local government to rapidly develop infrastructure in view of enormous challenges facing the nation.

“You and I asked for it. We campaign for it. We even dance for it. So, we have no reason to complain.

“Members of this country are behind us. They want reforms and they want it quickly. You here are stakeholders…. Collaboration is not a crime. Please, let us do so.”

The inauguration came a week after he directed NEC to meet to come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.

Tinubu, who charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country, renewed commitment to delivering on promises to Nigerians.

After the inauguration, the council is currently holding its first meeting.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.

Those in attendance as at the time the meeting commenced were governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Osun, Ademola Adeleke, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, Enugu, Peter Mbah, Cross River, Bassey Otu, Plateau, Caleb Muftwang, Kebbi, Nasir Idris, Katsina, Aliyu Radda and Benue, Hycinth Alia.

Others are Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Anambra Charles Soludo, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Taraba, Agbu Kefas, Gombe, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, Niger Mohammed Bago and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Others are Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, Kaduna, Uba Sani, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Abia, Alex Otti, Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Kano, Abba Yusuf, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur and Deputy Governor of Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and State House.

