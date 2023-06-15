Tinubu inaugurates National Economic Council

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC). The Council under the leadership of Vice President Kashim Shettima was inaugurated at the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC).

The Council under the leadership of Vice President Kashim Shettima was inaugurated at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday morning.

The brief ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and the 36 Governors of the Federation.

Speaking during the inauguration, the president urged governors to collaborate and use local government to rapidly develop infrastructure in view of enormous challenges facing the nation.

“You and I asked for it. We campaigned for it. We even danced for it. So, we have no reason to complain. Members of this country are behind us. They want reforms and they want it quickly. You here are stakeholders…. Collaboration is not a crime. Please, let us do so.”

